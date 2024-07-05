Las Vegas Aces look to extend league best winning streak against Washington Mystics

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces have been on a roll winning their last five games which is tied for the longest active winning streak in the WNBA, and they plan to keep it going at home against the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

The back-to-back world champions have won their last five games by double figures.

Though she hasn't been a leading scorer, a key reason behind the consecutive victories is the "point gawd," Chelsea Gray being back in the lineup.

The Aces beat the Mystics in their most recent match up 88-77 on Saturday, June 29 however, Washington has defeated Vegas the last four of six competitions.

The Aces and the Mystics tip off at Michelob ULTRA Arena at 7 p.m.