A'ja Wilson becomes franchise all-time leading scorer in Aces 104-85 win over Wings

LIVE UPDATES

FOURTH PERIOD

0:00 - 104-85 Aces

6:12 - Young with the and-one, 89-75 Aces

THIRD PERIOD

0:00 - 77-65 Aces

6:06 - Jackie Young scores on back-to-back possessions, 67-53 Aces

7:11 - Clark with the triple, 63-50 Aces

8:31 - Alysha Clark getting buckets on her birthday capping off a 7-point run to start the 2nd half, 60-48

SECOND PERIOD

0:00 - 51-48 Aces

52.1 - Jacy Sheldon turns defense into offense to tie upt the game at 48

2:27 - Game was tied at the 4-minute mark, but Aces go on a run scoring 6-points in a 1:30 time span, 46-40 Aces

6:52 - Natasha Howard with the bucket, tied at 33

8:02 - Monique Billings with the jumper to tie up the game at 31

FIRST PERIOD

0:00 - 27-25 Dallas

3:09 - Odyssey Sims with the layup, tied game at 20

4:32 - Arike Ogunbowale goes 2 for 3 from the line to tie up the game at 15

PREVIEW

The Las Vegas Aces host the Dallas Wings on Sunday with the hopes of redeeming themselves after their six-game winning streak came to an end on Friday after losing to the Los Angeles Sparks on the road.

However, the two-time world champions have A’ja Wilson who recorded her sixth 30+ point game against the Sparks which is tied for most in the WNBA this season. The MVP favorite also currently leads the league in scoring averaging nearly 27 points per game and blocked shots averaging over two per outing.

Vegas has won the last six competitions against Dallas and the two tip off at Michelob ULTRA Arena at noon.