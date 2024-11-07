Las Vegas Aces hires experienced Ty Ellis as an assistant coach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon announced Thursday the hiring of Ty Ellis as an assistant coach for the Aces.

“I’m super excited to add Ty Ellis to our coaching staff,” Hammon said.

He brings a wealth of experience both as a head coach and as an assistant from the NBA, G League and international play. Not only is his energy palpable, but his character and work ethic are things I highly value.

For the past eight years, Ellis has served as an assistant coach with a number of USA Basketball men’s teams, including the 2017 gold medal-winning USA AmeriCup Team alongside Jeff Van Gundy and the 2021 & 2022 USA World Cup Qualifying teams alongside Jim Boylen.

In 2021, he co-founded The Ellis Performance Group, an optimal performance consulting firm specializing in growth mindset, leadership, and empowerment, with his wife Ericka. He has spoken nationwide to universities, businesses, and organizations on these topics and worked with clients individually.

I’m super excited to add @CoachTyEllis to our coaching staff. He brings a wealth of experience both as a HC and as an assistant from both the @NBA, G league and international play. Not only is his energy palpable but his character and work ethic are things I highly value. —… pic.twitter.com/8K1YywtDts — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) November 7, 2024

The Dallas native served as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns during the 2017-18 season and was among four D-League coaches involved in the 2017 NBA Draft Combine, where he helped lead the prospects, along with NBA coaches, during scrimmages and drills.

For more on the Las Vegas Aces, visit this link below: