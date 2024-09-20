Watch Now
Las Vegas Aces head coach crowned WNBA Coach of the Month award

This marks her third time winning the award.
Becky Hammon speaks during her enshrinement at the Basketball Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Springfield, Mass.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The WNBA named Las Vegas head coach the Kia Coach of the Month Award for September 2024 on Friday.

Becky Hammon is leading the Las Vegas Aces to a league-best eight to one record on the month.

Hammon’s Aces also posted a league-best +10.3 scoring differential while holding opponents to 74.2 points per game. This means only one opponent scores more than 80 points.

This is Hammon’s third WNBA Coach of the Month award in her third season in the league after the eventual 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year in May 2022 and June 2023.

