Las Vegas Aces force game four with the New York Liberty in WNBA Semifinals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In front of their 25th consecutive sold-out crowd of 10,369 fans, the Las Vegas Aces forced a game four on Friday night at home after beating the New York Liberty for the first time this season 95-81.
Through the first half, the Aces held star guard Sabrina Ionescu to shooting 0-4 from field goal range, and they kept it going from there.
During the second half, the Aces dominated — creating a 20-point differential at the end of the third quarter 73-53.
Five Aces put up double-digit figures at the end of the night, with Jackie Young having the game-high 24 points. A’ja Wilson recorded 14 boards, all of which were defensive rebounds, and the Aces held Ionescu to 1-7 from the field.
Up next: The Aces and the Liberty are back at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday for game four on ESPN.
