Las Vegas Aces collaborate with hundreds of local students to step up and empower each other

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Basketball and Black History Month came together at the Meadows School on Monday as the Las Vegas Aces participated in a panel in front of 600 local students.

“I think it’s important to give back," Aces President Nikki Fargas said. "I think when you’re able to receive the love and see how this community has wrapped their arms around the Aces, it’s important for us to go and meet them where they’re at.”

Fargas, along with Aces assistant coach Ty Ellis, left an immediate impact.

“Nikki Fargas she really stepped up and showed us what it really meant to be a black woman," Black Student Alliance President Lea Shapiro said. "I think that not only empowered the boys, but the women, so just to see a figure like that step up and showcase their talent, it was honestly amazing.”

The Black Student Alliance also impressed Ellis.

“The young leaders and how they put all of this together, the administration for a predominantly white school to take time energy and effort to teach American history, although it’s Black History Month, but we are apart of American history, and for them to acknowledge that and stand on that and teach it, it really means a lot," Ellis said.

The Aces plan to collaborate with more schools in Las Vegas throughout February.

