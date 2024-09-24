Las Vegas Aces can clinch semifinal spot in Tuesday's game

LIVE UPDATES

2nd QUARTER

0:00 - 45-38, Aces

3:00 - Jewell Loyd with the triple to make it a one possession game, 39-36 Aces

4:40 - Gray with the bounce pass to Wilson for the layup, 39-29 Aces

8:25 - Tiffany Hayes with the triple, 33-22 Aces

1st QUARTER

0:00 - Kelsey Plum and Wilson both have 12 points in the 1st quarter, 30-20 Aces

2:50 - Wilson with the shot, 28-15 Aces

5:15 - Gray from the corner sinks the bucket, 23-7 Aces

6:41 - Chelsea Gray with the 25-foot three, 15-4 Aces

7:27 - A'ja Wilson with the driving layup, 9-4 Aces

The Las Vegas Aces’ fight to a historic three-peat is still alive as the back-to-back world champions have a chance to advance to semifinals in the WNBA Playoffs on Tuesday night.

The Aces host Seattle for game two after beating the Storm 78-67 on Sunday evening in game one and holding them to shooting 0-12 from field goal range in the fourth quarter.

Las Vegas has been on point defensively, holding nine of their last opponents to scoring less than 80 points allowing their offense, especially their bench.

Aces guard Tiffany Hayes scored 20 points and had a career high of five steals in their opening postseason performance against the Storm.

2024 WNBA unanimous MVP A’ja Wilson lead the night with 21 points, 8 boards, 5 blocks and a pair of steals, however she credits her team for her success on the floor.

"It's playoff basketball, it's one of those moments where a lot of the stars are going to cancel out, a lot of things are going to happen, but it's the ones that people least expect that shine the brightest,” Wilson said. “That’s what I love about it cause it's not just going to take one person, it's going to take all of us 1-12.”

If the Aces win tonight, they will play the winner of the No. 1 seed New York Liberty vs No. 8 seed Atlanta Dream in the semifinals.

Tip off between the Aces and the Storm is set for 6:30 p.m.