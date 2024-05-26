Las Vegas Aces best Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While fans from near and far come to see the two-time world champion Las Vegas Aces play every week, their game against the Indiana Fever brought an additional group of people to Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday night: Caitlin Clark fans.

WATCH: Channel 13 caught up with fans ahead of Aces-Fever matchup

Las Vegas Aces best Indiana Fever

Along with Clark fans, Hawkeye nation came to support the former Iowa point guard along with her two fellow Hawks and current Aces, Kate Martin and Megan Gustafson, with Caitlin and Kate most recently being teammates just a season ago.

"We're both living out our dreams right now," Martin said. "We both always wanted to get to this point ... We're just really grateful that we're in this position and we have this opportunity."

Martin seized the opportunity in front of a sold-out crowd scoring in double figures for the first time in the pros.

"I said this early on — she's a basketball player," Aces head coach Becky Hammon said. "She's somebody who understands angles, being in the right place at the right time, making the right read and she's just getting here feet wet."

On the other hand, seasoned veteran A'ja Wilson tied the WNBA record for most consecutive 20-point, 10-rebound games and gave credit to team defense for their bounce back win.

"We actually wanted it," Wilson said. "I feel like in the past games, the wins, the loss, we didn't want it. We just thought we could outscore and this league is too good to do that. So tonight, we actually wanted to play defense and that loss to Phoenix kind of woke us up."

Next up: The 4-1 Aces go on a three-game road trip starting in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday at the Target Center at 5 p.m.