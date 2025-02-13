Las Vegas Aces announce auditions for High Rollers, their senior dance team, for upcoming season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Perhaps you've seen these seniors serving up high-energy performances at Las Vegas Aces home games, but have you ever wondered how you can be among the High Rollers?

All it takes is an audition! Wednesday, the Aces announced a chance for local seniors to join the dance team for their upcoming season.

Auditions will be held on March 8 and 9 at 1415 Raiders Way in Henderson. Check in is at 1:30 p.m. and auditions will be held at 3 p.m.

You can register online by clicking the link here.

Know before you go