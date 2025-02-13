Watch Now
SportsLas Vegas Aces

Actions

Las Vegas Aces announce auditions for High Rollers, their senior dance team, for upcoming season

Mark your calendars for March!
LVA_25_HighRollersAuditions_1920x1080.jpg
Las Vegas Aces
LVA_25_HighRollersAuditions_1920x1080.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Perhaps you've seen these seniors serving up high-energy performances at Las Vegas Aces home games, but have you ever wondered how you can be among the High Rollers?

All it takes is an audition! Wednesday, the Aces announced a chance for local seniors to join the dance team for their upcoming season.

Auditions will be held on March 8 and 9 at 1415 Raiders Way in Henderson. Check in is at 1:30 p.m. and auditions will be held at 3 p.m.

You can register online by clicking the link here.

Know before you go

  • Must be at least 50 years old before the start of the season.
  • Must register online at the link above.
  • Must attend both days of auditions.
  • All dance levels are welcome.
  • Wear comfortable athletic wear.
  • Brights lots of water.
  • Have fun!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer