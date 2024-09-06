Grab some swag at the Aces Throwback Warehouse Sale this weekend!

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Grab some swag this weekend with the Las Vegas Aces throwback warehouse sale!

All Aces merch will be 60% off on Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 9, at the Aces Headquarters located at 1415 Raiders Way, Henderson, NV 89052.

The team said Season Ticket members get first dibs with exclusive shopping access from 10 a.m. to noon for both days. The general public gets their shot to shop from noon to 5 p.m. on both days.

Don't forget to catch the Aces game on Friday! The WNBA is back on ION and you can watch it locally on Vegas 34.

Friday, the Aces travel to Connecticut to take on the Sun. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.