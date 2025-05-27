Get to know Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler signed a seven-year contract extension with the A's in March with a club option for 2032.
WATCH | Here's some fun facts about the soon-to-be Las Vegas resident
Alex Eschelman: Where did your love for baseball start?
Lawrence Butler: Tee-ball, my friends and I played on the same team so there’s nothing better than going out there with your boys and having fun on the baseball field.
Alex: What is your go-to bat?
Lawrence: My go-to right now is the orange one — I call it the candy corn.
Alex: If you were to see any musician at the Sphere who would it be and why?
Lawrence: NoCap — probably my favorite rapper.
Alex: What is your go-to song of his?
Lawrence: Greece Or Sweden is a really nice song.
Alex: What is your best piece of advice for young boys and girls who want to get into the game?
Lawrence: Just keep working, baseball is a game of failures, you could not be very good at a young age, but if you keep working and growing and maturing, just keep learning the game and you could end up being one of the greatest players ever, there’s a lot of great players who weren’t very good at a young age, but they kept going and got the opportunity and a lot of them are in the big leagues today making a difference on their teams.
Alex: If you weren’t playing baseball, what is your dream job?
Lawrence: Probably do something in music or astrology or cars, I love cars.
Alex: If you were a fan in the stands, what is your ballpark meal?
Lawrence: Chicken tenders or hamburger, if I’m in the mood I’ll get a glizzy, it’s a hot dog if you don’t know what a glizzy is, fries for sure on the side, dippin' dots — automatic, lemonade and if they have any type of of slushy, I’m getting a slushy.
Alex: What is something that not a lot of the fans know about you that they should know?
Lawrence: I love video games.