Get to know Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler

Alex Eschelman talks to Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler about baseball, best ballpark bites and more
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler signed a seven-year contract extension with the A's in March with a club option for 2032.

WATCH | Here's some fun facts about the soon-to-be Las Vegas resident

Get to know Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler

Alex Eschelman: Where did your love for baseball start?

Lawrence Butler: Tee-ball, my friends and I played on the same team so there’s nothing better than going out there with your boys and having fun on the baseball field.

Alex: What is your go-to bat?

Lawrence: My go-to right now is the orange one — I call it the candy corn.

Alex: If you were to see any musician at the Sphere who would it be and why?

Lawrence: NoCap — probably my favorite rapper.

Alex: What is your go-to song of his?

Lawrence: Greece Or Sweden is a really nice song.

Alex: What is your best piece of advice for young boys and girls who want to get into the game?

Lawrence: Just keep working, baseball is a game of failures, you could not be very good at a young age, but if you keep working and growing and maturing, just keep learning the game and you could end up being one of the greatest players ever, there’s a lot of great players who weren’t very good at a young age, but they kept going and got the opportunity and a lot of them are in the big leagues today making a difference on their teams.

Alex: If you weren’t playing baseball, what is your dream job?

Lawrence: Probably do something in music or astrology or cars, I love cars.

Alex: If you were a fan in the stands, what is your ballpark meal?

Lawrence: Chicken tenders or hamburger, if I’m in the mood I’ll get a glizzy, it’s a hot dog if you don’t know what a glizzy is, fries for sure on the side, dippin' dots — automatic, lemonade and if they have any type of of slushy, I’m getting a slushy.

Alex: What is something that not a lot of the fans know about you that they should know?

Lawrence: I love video games.

