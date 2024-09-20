Get a new library card and more with the Las Vegas Aces this Friday!

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are teaming up with Henderson Libraries for Library Card Sign Up Month!

Friday, Sept. 20, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., representatives from Aces will be joining the community at Paseo Verde Library in Henderson to support literacy in the valley.

You can pick up or update a limited edition library card repping the Las Vegas Aces — and be sure to stick around at 4 p.m. to meet a special Aces player and meet the team mascot, BUCKET$!

The Las Vegas Aces High Rollers dance team will also be at the event in addition to fun activities like basketball tosses, giveaways, themed crafts and a chance to win a signed jersey and basketball.

Paseo Verde Library is located at 280 South Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, Nevada 89012.

For more information, visit the Henderson Libraries website by clicking the link here.