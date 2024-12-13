Former NBA coach taking the sidelines as the second Las Vegas Aces assistant coach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces is welcoming a new assistant coach to the court.

Head coach Becky Hammon announced Friday the hiring of Larry Lewis. Most recently, Lewis spent the past five years as an assistant coach at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he helped steer the Gauchos to the 2021 and 2023 Big West Tournament titles and NCAA Tournament berths.

To add the quality of depth in character and knowledge will be a huge value to our basketball system and the culture we’ve built. We got ourselves a great one with Larry, who brings a wealth of experience to the Aces bench from the NBA, G-League and NCAA, in addition to 19 years as a professional player. He has been successful in player development, which will benefit us as we continue in our quest for another championship.

Before UCSB, Lewis worked three years as an assistant coach and director of player development for the Sacramento Kings, three years in the same role with the Los Angeles Lakers and an additional two years on the bench as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles D-Fenders (now the South Bay Lakers).

“It’s exciting to be joining the Aces because there’s a passion behind the team that is cultural, and it seems to be a very definite ambition of the team to hold onto that culture,” Lewis said.

That’s always been very intriguing to me, because I know how difficult that is to hold together as a group. That’s a beautiful part of the team. Being a basketball player, playing professionally and having coached on different levels, I know to get a team together to share in a high standard of culture is not the easiest thing to do. That’s what the Aces have here, and it should be valued, it should be cherished, and it should be held together.

Lewis competed professionally in the United States in the CBA and USBL, and globally in Argentina, Cyprus, Dominican Republic, Great Britain, Japan and Spain. He also represented the United States as a member of the 1995 U.S. Pan American Games Team that claimed a silver medal in Argentina.