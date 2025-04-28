'Embrace the change': Las Vegas Aces are coming into the 2025 season with a driven mindset

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces' first day of training camp felt different from last year, which they say was a good thing.

“I still kind of have the disgust feeling of losing last year," Aces center A'ja Wilson said. "My focus was to be better than I was last year and I think I have that coming in.”

That focus was felt by the team from the second they lost to the New York Liberty in the WNBA Semifinals 203 days ago.

“The vibe has been different all off-season," Aces head coach Becky Hammon said. "Growth requires change and that’s what we’re kind of embracing, embrace the change, embrace the hard and let’s get back to being who we are.”

Las Vegas Aces The Aces tipped off training camp on Sunday at Aces headquarters in Henderson.

There's a new sense of identity at Aces headquarters starting with rookie center Liz Kitley, who was unable to play last year due to injury.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude," Kitley said. "Just to be able to play, to get through a practice and be apart of a team feels amazing, I could get emotional about it.”

It is an emotion that is embraced by everyone on this season's squad.

“Even our vets are kind of like 'no I don’t want to take this moment for granted,' so I think just gratitude and gratefulness is truly our initiative today,” Wilson said.

The Aces tip off their first preseason game of the year on Friday, May 2 against Dallas at Notre Dame University.

