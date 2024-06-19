Chelsea Gray expected to return to the Las Vegas Aces' lineup against the Storm

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Aces point guard Chelsea Gray, who has not played since injuring her left foot in last season's WNBA Finals, is expected to make her season debut Wednesday night when the Seattle Storm visit.

How much Gray would play will be determined during the game, coach Becky Hammon said Tuesday.

“We're going to see how that goes and evaluate and make an in-game call then,” Hammon said. “We kind of have a general idea of what we're doing with her, but it can change one way or another depending on how it goes.”

The Aces, who have won the past two WNBA championships, are off to a slow start. Las Vegas has lost five of seven games to drop to 6-6 — equaling the number of defeats it had all of last season.

Gray's absence is a big factor, but Hammon also has been disappointed in a defense that was 10th in the 12-team league through Monday in allowing 104.2 points per 100 possessions.

The expected return of Gray, however, would be critical. She was the WNBA Finals MVP two years ago and last postseason was averaging 15.6 points and 6.8 assists in the playoffs at the time of the injury.

Hammon has brought Gray along slowly in her recovery.

“There's nobody more appreciative than the player that hasn't been able to play because you've had it taken from you,” Hammon said. "When you have that kind of hunger and that kind of drive to get back because you haven't had it for so long, it does bring a different kind of edge. It brings a different kind if energy and focus, and hopefully that aspect of Chelsea's game will be contagious for us.

“Not only have we missed her mind and her passing and her scoring, we've missed her spirit.”