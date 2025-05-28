BetMGM announces groundbreaking partnership with Las Vegas Aces, first major deal with women's sports team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — BetMGM has become the exclusive online casino and sportsbook partner of the Las Vegas Aces, marking the first major partnership with a women's sports franchise.

WATCH | History made with first major betting partnership with women's sports franchise

Executives from both organizations gathered at the Fountains at Bellagio to celebrate their efforts in bringing women's sports to the forefront.

"That sends volumes about who they are, but more importantly, the impact. I can't say enough about the impact and the work that we're going to be able to do together in this space to help this community be better," said an Aces President Nikki Fargas.

During the event, the Aces also announced a special donation to the Just One Project, a local non-profit providing groceries to families in need.

These donations will continue throughout the season.



