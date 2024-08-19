Watch Now
A'ja Wilson scores 34 with 13 rebounds lifting Aces over Sparks 87-71

Ryan Sun/AP
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson reacts after scoring during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored 34 points and grabbed 13 rebounds — her WNBA-record 17th game this season with 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds — to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 87-71 on Sunday.

Wilson broke her own single-season record for 20-10 games of 16, set in 2023. The 6-foot-4 center has scored at least 20 points and grabbed 10-plus rebounds in eight consecutive games, also a WNBA record. The two-time WNBA MVP is averaging 29.3 points, 14.4 rebounds and 3.6 blocks while shooting 53% (85 of 161) from the field and 93.3% (56 of 60) from the free-throw line during that span.

Kelsey Plum hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, Tiffany Hayes scored 11 and Jackie Young 10 for Las Vegas (17-9).

Rickea Jackson led Los Angeles (6-21) with 15 points. Dearica Hamby added 13 points, 11 rebounds and four steals and Kia Nurse scored 12 points — 10 in the first half.

Nurse hit a 3-pointer for the Sparks that tied the score midway through the second quarter but Wilson hit a short jumper and Plum scored in the lane before Hayes made a 3-pointer to make it 38-31 less than 2 minutes later and Las Vegas led the rest of the way.

Wilson hit a short step-back jumper that gave the Aces their biggest lead of the game at 51-39 with 7:20 left in the third quarter. Jackson and Hamby each scored four points in a 10-1 run that made it a three-point game midway through the period but Los Angeles got no closer.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue watched courtside.

