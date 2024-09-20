A'ja Wilson is the Western Conference Player of the Week for the 22th time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The WNBA crowned Las Vegas Aces' forward A'ja Wilson as the Western Conference Player of the Week Friday.

This marks Wilson's sixth weekly honor this season and 22nd of her career. The award covers games played from Sept. 9 through 19.

In the league's history, there have only been four players that have as many or more career player of the week awards than Wilson.

Wilson's averages making 45.3% of her field goal attempts:



A league-high 23 points

11.3 rebounds

2 assists

1 steal

1.8 blocks

Wilson also earned the May, June and July Western Conference Player of the Month awards this season.