Watch Now
SportsLas Vegas Aces

Actions

A'ja Wilson is the Western Conference Player of the Week for the 22nd time

This marks Wilson's sixth weekly honor this season.
A'ja Wilson photo
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson sets up to take a shot during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
A'ja Wilson photo
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The WNBA crowned Las Vegas Aces' forward A'ja Wilson as the Western Conference Player of the Week Friday.

This marks Wilson's sixth weekly honor this season and 22nd of her career. The award covers games played from Sept. 9 through 19.

In the league's history, there have only been four players that have as many or more career player of the week awards than Wilson.

Wilson's averages making 45.3% of her field goal attempts:

  • A league-high 23 points
  • 11.3 rebounds
  • 2 assists
  • 1 steal
  • 1.8 blocks

Wilson also earned the May, June and July Western Conference Player of the Month awards this season.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH