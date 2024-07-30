Aces upping ticket prices for first time since ownership change next season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While several Las Vegas Aces stars play in the Paris Summer Olympics, the WNBA team has released news that will affect some of its fan base in the valley.

Aces fans will need to pay more for tickets next season. The back-to-back world champions will implement an increase in ticket prices at Mandalay Bay's Michelob ULTRA Arena for the first time since Mark Davis bought the WNBA team in 2021.

According to the Aces, the increase to admission costs "will be slight,” with the average ticket price going from $30.78 this year to $43.95 next season. That's a $13.27 difference.

The lowest price for seats at a game remains at $10 each and $220 for a season. Many seats that were previously $10 each have been raised to $15 or $20. The more substantial changes are with premium seating options at games. Despite the increases, the Aces still offer one of, if not, the cheapest seats in Las Vegas professional sports.

Since Davis bought the team from MGM, which brought the Aces from San Antonio to Vegas in 2018, the team has prioritized community access with low-price tickets. With the recent rise in the WNBA's popularity and coming off two straight championships, the Aces are upping the prices of seats.

Season ticket holders who renew for another season will receive free parking as a part of the team's legacy benefits. Renewals include receiving a specialty box containing tickets before the season tips off as well as discounts to Vegas events and venues.

Season ticket holders will have until August 15 to opt out and not pay for next season's set of tickets.