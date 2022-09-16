Watch Now
Aces or Sun: Will Las Vegas win Game 3, and ultimately, the WNBA Finals?


Posted at 5:21 PM, Sep 15, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are in Connecticut for game three of the WNBA finals.

The stakes are raised. If the Las Vegas Aces win this game Thursday night, they win the WNBA finals.

This night could be a big win the Las Vegas as it would be the first pro sports team to bring a championship win to the valley.

