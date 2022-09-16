Aces or Sun: Will Las Vegas win Game 3, and ultimately, the WNBA Finals?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are in Connecticut for game three of the WNBA finals.

The stakes are raised. If the Las Vegas Aces win this game Thursday night, they win the WNBA finals.

This night could be a big win the Las Vegas as it would be the first pro sports team to bring a championship win to the valley.

Our sweet Princess Amaya customized a special pair of shoes just for @tplai55 🥺@dearicamarie // #RaiseTheStakes pic.twitter.com/8kfh0w6UcO — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 15, 2022

Look who made it to Connecticut 🥺❤️ Amaya x Aubrey#RaiseTheStakes // #WNBAFinals pic.twitter.com/H6xzR2VYmL — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 16, 2022