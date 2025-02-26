Aces look to reclaim WNBA title in 2025 with two key additions

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Jewell Loyd and Elizabeth Kitley are poised to make a major impact as the Las Vegas Aces aim to reclaim the WNBA title in 2025. The Aces are retooling their roster with two high-profile additions as they set their sights on returning to the top.

Loyd, a six-time All-Star and the league’s leading scorer in 2023, is expected to take on a key role in the backcourt following the departure of Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks. Her scoring prowess and championship experience make her a natural fit for an Aces team that fell short of a three-peat last season. Loyd’s ability to create her own shot and facilitate for teammates should complement the team’s existing core.

Aces coach Becky Hammon shared her excitement for the upcoming season, saying, “I can’t wait for April,” when she will begin working with Loyd, Kitley, and the rest of the team to return Las Vegas to championship form. Hammon reflected on the previous season's disappointment.

“We had a great run with that group, but we weren't good. We fell short last year, and we didn't get what we wanted. That requires pruning. It's very uncomfortable but sometimes necessary. I feel really good about our group. There's a hunger. There's a vibe,” Hammon said.

On the other end of the spectrum, Kitley arrives in Las Vegas as a promising but unproven talent. The six-foot-six center had a decorated college career at Virginia Tech, where she became the ACC’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder. However, she enters the WNBA still rehabbing from a torn ACL that ended her final collegiate season.

Despite the injury, the Aces saw enough in Kitley to take a chance on her development. Her size and skill set could provide much-needed depth in the frontcourt as she works her way back to full strength.

Kitley’s about as close as we can get to a No. 1 through 5 pick. With that comes less pressure, but it’s a different kind of pressure because you have to prove yourself in smaller ways. I think it’s really challenging but also cool and exciting.

Loyd is familiar with the Aces, having played on last summer's Olympic gold medal team alongside three current players. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to join Las Vegas, stating, “This is such a blessing and honor to be part of the Aces. I didn’t think it would actually happen. I walked right through the door. The smile hasn’t left my face since.”

Fargas also shared her confidence in the team’s future.

“We’re here to win championships, and these two young ladies understand that demand that Coach Hammon is placing on them. I think that they’re going to help us put some more banners in this facility and put some more rings on these players’ fingers.”

With training camp approaching, it won’t be long before the Aces know if these offseason changes will help them return to their championship level.