Aces facing elimination for the first time since 2021 In Game 3 vs Liberty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are facing elimination. Those words have not been uttered since the 2021 season— when they fell just short against the Phoenix Mercury back in 2021.

In order to keep their hopes of a three-peat alive, they're going to have to win in historic fashion.

Ever since the league adopted the best-of-5 series format, no team in WNBA history has ever come back from a 2-0 deficit.

But, the Aces have made history before both as a team and individually— so just because they're down in the series, players said that doesn't mean they're down on confidence.

"There's no championship won off of two wins," said Aces forward Alysha Clark.

I've had a lot of playoff experience where I've been up 2-0 and the series is not over. Been down 2-0, series Is not over. It goes to 5 games for a reason.

"​It's going to take a full 40 to be able to get it done and like you said make history," said Aces point guard Chelsea Gray. "I love being in history books, so we might as well start there."

The Aces will have to clean up several issues for game 3.

The team had 13 turnovers turnovers in game 2, to which the liberty would turn into 22 points of their own.

Yet, the defending champs were able to make it a one-possession game late in the 4th.

Aces head coach, Becky Hammon, said the team simply beat themselves the past two games.

"I say it's mostly us," Hammon said.

Give them credit they're doing what they need to do to win basketball games, but we're not doing what we need to do to win basketball games. Not at a high enough level. It's not good enough.

Tip off for Game 3 between the Aces and the Liberty is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.