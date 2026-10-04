Aces drop Game 1 of WNBA semifinals to Valkyries 71-60

SAN FRANCISCO (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces dropped Game 1 of the WNBA playoff semifinals to the Golden State Valkyries on the road Sunday, 71-60.
A'ja Wilson led the way for the Aces with 24 points, but it wasn't enough to fend off the Valkyries, who were led by Gabby Williams with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
It was a tough day on the glass for Las Vegas as they were out-rebounded 52 to 25, including 17 offensive rebounds for Golden State.
Aces guard Jewell Loyd suffered a left leg injury in the third quarter and did not return to the game.
Game 2 is set for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. before the series shifts to Las Vegas for Game 3 on Friday and, if necessary, Game 4 on Sunday, Oct. 11.
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A'ja Wilson scores 36 as the Aces send the Fever home again with Game 3 winThe third-seeded Aces, who have won three of the past four titles, moved on to play the winner of the Golden State-Dallas series.
A'ja Wilson scores 36 as the Aces send the Fever home again with Game 3 winThe third-seeded Aces, who have won three of the past four titles, moved on to play the winner of the Golden State-Dallas series.
WNBA says no penalty for A'ja Wilson after fan incident in Game 2 against FeverA'ja Wilson said after the game that the fan had been shouting and pointing at her. She was called for a technical foul.
Aces-Fever series tied 1-1 after Las Vegas drops Game 2 on the roadThe Las Vegas Aces fell to the Indiana Fever in Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Tuesday, knotting the series at 1-1 and sending it back to Las Vegas for a decisive Game 3.