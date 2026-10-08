Aces face 0-2 series deficit after dropping Game 2 to Valkyries in WNBA semifinals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Veronica Burton hit a deep 3-pointer that put Golden State ahead with 41 seconds left and converted two free throws in the closing seconds, Tiffany Hayes had 21 points, and the Valkyries held off the Las Vegas Aces 83-81 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five WNBA semifinal series.

“I think I held my breath the whole time the ball was in the air,” Hayes said about watching Burton’s clutch shot.

In a wild finish, Jackie Young missed the second of two free throws with six seconds left to give Las Vegas one last chance, then Chelsea Gray grabbed the rebound and drove under the basket for a layup attempt. Kiah Stokes blocked the shot and Burton corralled the ball.

Gabby Williams had 20 points and five rebounds and Kayla Thornton scored 16 points as the Valkyries moved one win away from reaching the WNBA Finals in just their second season. Golden State became the first expansion team in league history to make the playoffs in its inaugural season last year.

Hayes missed that postseason run because of a left knee injury, and now she's shining against her former team.

“It felt amazing to be able to go out there and get a win with the team that I’m with now,” she said.

A shot-clock violation gave Golden State the ball back with 1:01 to play and Burton delivered with her lone basket of the night.

“That Burton 3 was massive,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “We battled back and gave ourselves a shot after a really abysmal first half.”

The series now shifts to Las Vegas for Game 3 on Friday with the defending champions trying to stave off elimination. Hammon said before Wednesday's game how important it would be to go home with a split — but the Valkyries have been too good in front of their rocking home crowd and now Hammon's team is on the brink of the season ending without a repeat title.

“I can't convince them that this is not a must-win, because if we lose we go home, and we stay home,” she said. “The goal is to get one quarter at a time and we've got to string it together. We know we're capable of stringing three in a row.”

A’ja Wilson had 24 points on 9-for-16 shooting and seven rebounds for Las Vegas, which trailed 66-55 going into the final 10 minutes and made it interesting down the stretch.

Gray’s jumper with 4:46 to go pulled the Aces to 73-68 then Dana Evans’ 3-pointer made it 74-71 before Gray hit a tying 3 with 2:10 left.

Burton, who sat down with 7:29 left in the third quarter of a 71-60 Game 1 win Sunday and didn’t return, was thrilled to have the ball in her hands this time.

“I was just saying I had to do something out there,” she said. “I appreciated Gabby trusting me in that moment, obviously a big moment. We trust her with the ball in her hands as well and so for her to pass it up to me not just once in that possession but twice ... the second one I knew that had to go up.”