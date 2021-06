WASHINGTON (AP) — A'ja Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces hold off the Washington Mystics 96-93.

Wilson came up big in the last minute with four points and two rebounds.

For Las Vegas, Liz Cambage had 24 points and 11 rebounds while Jackie Young scored 22 points and Riquna Williams added 20. Myisha Hines-Allen had 32 points, Ariel Atkins added 29 points and Tina Charles had 16 for Washington.