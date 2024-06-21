Las Vegas Aces upset top ranked Connecticut 85-74

LIVE UPDATES

4TH PERIOD

0:00 - Aces win 85-74

3:44 - Young with the shot, 81-63 Aces

3RD PERIOD

0:00 - 63-50 Aces

4:04 - DiJonai Carrington with the bucket, 54-47 Aces

5:27 - Aces stay ahead 52-41

2ND PERIOD

0:00 - 45-28 Aces

1:00 - Young makes the shot, 45-28 Aces

2:45 - Plum gives the Aces a near 20-point lead, 43-25 Vegas

3:25 - Kiah Stokes lays it up and in, 41-25 Aces

5:44 - Plum gives the Aces a 10-point lead, 33-23 Vegas

7:57 - Kelsey Plum sinks the bucket, 28-19 Aces

9:01 - Clark with the triple, 25-18 Aces

1ST PERIOD

0:00 - 20-16 Aces, Young gave Vegas their first lead of the night under a minute left in the game

1:10 - Chelsea Gray goes 2-2 from the line tieing up the game at 16-16

1:59 - Jackie Young with the bucket to tie up the game at 14-14

2:45 - Alysha Clark sinks the three, 13-12 Sun

6:50 - Brionna Jones with the layup, 6-2 Sun

PREVIEW

Though the Las Vegas Aces (7-6) have taken time to find consistency on the floor so far this season, the two-time world champions look to be finding their stride as they prepare to host the Connecticut Sun on Friday.

The Aces are coming off of a big 94-83 win over the Seattle Storm on Wednesday where five players scored in double figures and the, "Point Gawd" Chelsea Gray made her season debut providing a much-needed impact on both ends of the floor.

Gray's presence will be critical against Connecticut as the Sun is the best team in the league right now with a 13-1 record. The Sun own the all-time series 33-21, however, the Aces have won six out of the last eight meetings.

"Connecticut is a team we know is going to come in here and is going to make you beat them," Aces head coach Becky Hammon said after the game on Wednesday night. "They're never going to beat themselves that's why they're so good, they're just solid in what they do, their identity is very sturdy in who they are, how they want to play and so for us, it's next game up."

Friday's game is a historic one as the Aces announced taht they are the first team in WNBA history to sell out all of their home games.

WNBA All-Star voting also started and star center A'ja Wilson sits at the top of the list with over 217 thousand votes. Guard Kelsey Plum is in the top 10 as well.

This is the Aces' final match of their three-game home stand before heading to Chicago to face the Sky on Thursday, June 27.