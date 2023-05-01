Las Vegas Aces start training camp for 2023 season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are back in training camp with a brand new building and some brand new players.

What's not brand new is their expectations, which, to say the least, looks a lot like last year. Now after feeling the bliss of winning it all, the team is looking to be the first WNBA team to repeat as champions since the 2002 Los Angeles Sparks.

Aces guard, Kelsey Plum, and head coach, Becky Hammon, says the "championship hangover" cliche does not exist with this group who are looking to make history.

"We're understanding the opportunity at stake," Plum said. "This is pretty cool to defend the championship in Las Vegas. I mean season ticket holders have been the highest its ever been. I think we are growing the game. I don't think anyone is like comfortable or satisfied right now."

"It's a whole new season," Hammon said. "Not one win carries over. Not one bucket, not one moment. None of that carries over, so it starts from ground zero."

The Aces also have several new players looking to make a difference, including 2023 draft selection Brittany Davis, Alysha Clark and seven time WNBA all-star Candace Parker.

Parker says she is still adjusting to the team, but also says the sky is the limit.

"It's scary what the potential could be, but we have to let that process to develop and learn each other's game," Parker said

The Aces will start the season off on the road against the Seattle Storm May 20th.