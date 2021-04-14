Las Vegas Aces star talks about mental health

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces star A’Ja Wilson took some time yesterday to take part in an instagram Live with Hope Means Nevada.

They discussed mental health and the MVP forward even opened up about her own personal experience with panic attacks.

She says don’t overthink everything and just focus on the now to alleviate some of the stress.

The WNBA star says it’s okay to be vulnerable and to remember that’s all part of being human.

She added that we need to get rid of the stigma of not being able to talk about mental health.

