Las Vegas Aces sign star forward A'ja Wilson to two-year contract extension

The Las Vegas Aces signed star forward A'ja Wilson to a two-year contract extension, team management announced on Friday.

Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP who helped lead the Aces to their first WNBA championship last season, was the Aces' first-ever draft pick after relocating to Las Vegas.

General manager Natalie Williams called Wilson a "generational talent and a huge foundational piece for our team and organization."

Details of Wilson's contract extension were not immediately released by the Aces organization. Her last reported salary was $202,155.

In a statement Friday, the Aces noted Wilson has "earned just about every accolade one can achieve as a professional basketball player" in her six years in the WNBA, including:



2022 WNBA Champion

2022 & 2020 WNBA MVP

2022 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

2022 & 2020 All-WNBA First Team

2020 U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist

2022 & 2018 U.S. World Cup Gold Medalist

2022 FIBA World Cup MVP

2023, 2022, 2021, 2019 & 2018 WNBA All-Star

2023, 2022 & 2019 All-Star Team Captain

2023, 2022 WNBA All-Star Leading Vote-Getter

2021 All-WNBA Second Team

2020 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team

2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year

2018 WNBA All-Rookie Team

"When the Aces made me their first-ever draft pick, they entrusted me with a lot," Wilson stated in the prepared release. "I'm happy to still be in Las Vegas, winning games, playing at a high level, but also being a part of a community that has embraced me and my teammates over the past six years, and made this city a second home for me."

The team notes Wilson recently scored her 3,000th career point and averages 19.4 points, 9 rebounds and 2.07 blocked shots per game.

"We're excited to have A'ja in an Aces uniform for the next two years," head coach Becky Hammon stated. "Her body of work speaks for itself — her impact on the game, on the community of Las Vegas and with her teammates. Everybody who is around her knows how special she is, and it is great to have her remain in the fold."

Wilson's contract extension secures the Aces' four core players through the 2024 season, including Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray.