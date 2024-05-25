Las Vegas Aces shut down national narrative surrounding Caitlin Clark, set to host Indiana Fever on Saturday

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — As the Las Vegas Aces prepare to host the Indiana Fever on Saturday, they addressed more than just improving their defense and working to bounce back from a loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

"We love Caitlin Clark," Aces head coach Becky Hammon said to the media after Friday's practice. "I think this narrative of everyone hating on Caitlin Clark...knock it off, it's not there."

WNBA rookie point guard Caitlin Clark has not only drawn another level of attention to the Fever, but also to the entire league. While national media has spent time debating whether or not WNBA players resent her stardom, the Aces have a different opinion.

"She's young, she's a rookie," Aces center A'ja Wilson said. "Y'all keep asking us these questions like she's this grown woman who's been in this league for years. No - she's doing our job and we're doing ours and at the end of the day that's how we grow, that's how we get better."

For me, it's noise," Aces forward Alysha Clark said. "This is our job. We show up everyday to compete, every rookie that's come in this league...it doesn't matter who you are or what rookie you are vets are coming at your neck cause we're here to show you this is a grown woman's league and it's the best league in the world for a reason."

The Aces are 2-1 overall and plan to be more aggressive defensively after their first loss of the season to the Mercury on Tuesday.

"It's about buckling down, getting a stop and being in the moment with each other," Hammon said. "I think our communication can go up a level, we have a lot of work to do, it starts on the [defensive] end, we're trying to set the tone early because that's what you need to do to win in this league, and we're better when we get stops - plain and simple."

The Fever are 0-5 and look to get their first victory on the year against the two-time world champions at 6 p.m. at Michelob ULTRA Arena.