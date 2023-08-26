Las Vegas Aces secure 30th win vs Chicago, sets new WNBA record

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are only a few weeks left in the WNBA regular season and it's no surprise that the Las Vegas Aces have dominated this season so far in historic fashion.

After a 33-point third quarter that propelled the Aces to a 94-87 victory over the Chicago Sky last night, the Aces secured their 30th win of the season moving them to 30-4 overall and setting a WNBA-single season record in wins.

The Aces have set new records this season. From A'ja Wilson's 53-point game that tied a WNBA record for the most points in a games to the leading the league in offensive and defensive rating, the defending champs continue to showcase why they'll be dangerous this postseason. ​ ​

"We never take for granted those wins. A lot of people get in this league and let alone and getting to the playoffs and winning a championship," said Chelsea Gray. "It's one game at a time and keep setting records as we go."​ ​ ​ ​

The Aces continue their road-trip this week when they head to Washington to face the Mystics on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 4pm.