Las Vegas Aces ready for season opener on Tuesday against Phoenix Mercury

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This upcoming Tuesday, the Las Vegas Aces will be tipping off another season, looking to make history as the second team in WNBA history to win three straight championships.

The Aces are coming in as +100 favorites to win it all and they are bringing most of last year's roster back.

With Candace Parker announcing her retirement, the Aces will likely stick with starting lineup of Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Kia Stokes, A'ja Wilson, and Chelsea Gray, once she is healthy.

The Aces also have key contributors off the bench, with veterans from last year like Alysha Clark and Sydney Colson and newcomers like Megan Gustafson.

In their only preseason game this year, the Aces beat the Puerto Rican national team 102-50.

After the game Wilson says there's still a lot of work to do in terms of finding their rhythm, but she says they're still feeling good ahead of the opener.

"This was definitely a good time to get out and flow and have a game," Wilson said. "It's very hard to mimic games in practices. It's good to kind of get one underneath our belt for us to see timing, spacing and ball movement. I feel good. That was a shocker coming in because I was a little worried. There's still a lot of things that we can go to, but that was a good game to have underneath our belt."

Tip off for the Aces' home opener against the Phoenix Mercury is set for 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday.