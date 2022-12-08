Las Vegas Aces react to Brittney Griner being freed in U.S.-Russian prison swap

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces took to social media to share their reaction to Brittney Griner's freedom as part of a prisoner swap between Russia and the US.

It has been 294 days since the WNBA star was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after security officials say they found "hash oil" in her luggage. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that Griner had been freed and was "on a plane, headed home right now."

Las Vegas Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon, who played professional basketball in Russia for several years, said on ESPN, "Our WNBA family... has to be exuberant this morning."

Aces players, including two-time MVP A'Ja Wilson and Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

BG 🥹🙏🏽 God is so good — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) December 8, 2022

Helll yea!!!! BG is free!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Chelsea Gray (@cgray209) December 8, 2022

What a way to wake up!!! https://t.co/8Wo3SU4aaz — Dearica Marie Hamby (@dearicamarie) December 8, 2022

This story is developing, check back later for updates.