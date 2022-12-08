Watch Now
Las Vegas Aces react to Brittney Griner being freed in U.S.-Russian prison swap

Brittney Griner
Charlie Neibergall/AP
United States' Brittney Griner (15) runs up court during women's basketball gold medal game between Japan and the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 11:51 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 15:02:13-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces took to social media to share their reaction to Brittney Griner's freedom as part of a prisoner swap between Russia and the US.

It has been 294 days since the WNBA star was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after security officials say they found "hash oil" in her luggage. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that Griner had been freed and was "on a plane, headed home right now."

Las Vegas Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon, who played professional basketball in Russia for several years, said on ESPN, "Our WNBA family... has to be exuberant this morning."

Aces players, including two-time MVP A'Ja Wilson and Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

