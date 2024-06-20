Las Vegas Aces plan to bounce back against Seattle with Chelsea Gray making her season debut

LIVE UPDATES

4:03 - A'ja Wilson with the and one, 16-11 Aces

PREVIEW

Though the Las Vegas Aces lost to the New York Liberty on Saturday, the back-to-back world champions are set to take on the Seattle Storm with their, "point gawd" Chelsea Gray making her season debut.

Gray has been recovering from a lower left leg injury all year and her presence has been missed by her team. The Aces are 6-6, which those six losses are as many as Vegas recorded all of last season.

Both the Aces and the Storm are coming off of losses, however Seattle sits at 9-5 overall and has won eight out of their last 10 games.

The Storm has the 3rd most efficient defense allowing their opponents to shoot just 41.2 percent from the field, while the Aces have the 3rd most efficient offense (105.4 OER).

Las Vegas and Seattle tip off at 7 p.m.