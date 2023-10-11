Las Vegas Aces setting new ticket sale records for 2023 WNBA Finals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Las Vegas Aces prepare for Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, new ticket sales show the team isn't only setting records on the court.

According to StubHub, the 2023 WNBA Finals are outselling all other Finals series in the past, and sales only continue to climb. Currently, the Las Vegas Aces have one victory against the New York Liberty and are set to face off again tonight at Michelob ULTRA arena in Mandalay Bay.

So far, Game 3 in New York is the best-selling game of the Finals and is outselling any single WNBA — playoff or regular season — ever. Following that is Game 1 in Las Vegas, the second best-selling game of the Finals and the third best-selling game of the year.

“Women’s basketball has experienced remarkable momentum in demand this year, from the Final Four to the WNBA. The Liberty and Aces were the two highest-selling teams of the season, and as they prepare to face off, we’re seeing the most sales in StubHub history for the WNBA Finals,” said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. “Fans are rallying around New York City’s most exciting team in hopes of the franchise’s first title, with Game 3 in New York outselling all WNBA regular season and playoff games.”

StubHub data shows that the average price of tickets sold for Games 1 and 2 in Las Vegas was around $100, while ticket prices for Games 3 and 4 in New York are projected to be an average of $170.

Aces currently lead the best-of-5 series at 1-0.

They're set to face off against the New York Liberty in Game 2 on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at 6 p.m. on ESPN.