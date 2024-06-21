Las Vegas Aces look to snap top-ranked Sun's four-game winning streak

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Though the Las Vegas Aces (7-6) have taken time to find consistency on the floor so far this season, the two-time world champions look to be finding their stride as they prepare to host the Connecticut Sun on Friday.

The Aces are coming off of a big 94-83 win over the Seattle Storm on Wednesday where five players scored in double figures and the, "Point Gawd" Chelsea Gray made her season debut providing a much-needed impact on both ends of the floor.

Gray's presence will be critical against Connecticut as the Sun is the best team in the league right now with a 12-1 record. The Sun own the all-time series 33-21, however, the Aces have won six out of the last eight meetings.

"Connecticut is a team we know is going to come in here and is going to make you beat them," Aces head coach Becky Hammon said after the game on Wednesday night. "They're never going to beat themselves that's why they're so good, they're just solid in what they do, their identity is very sturdy in who they are, how they want to play and so for us, it's next game up."

This is the Aces' final match of their three-game home stand before heading to Chicago to face the Sky on Thursday, June 27.