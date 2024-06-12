Minnesota up by 11 over Vegas, Lynx lead 59-48 over the Aces at halftime

LIVE UPDATES

2ND PERIOD

0:00 - Minnesota leads over Vegas 59-48 at halftime

3:39 - Courtney Williams with the bucket to take the Lynx on a 7-point lead, 47-40 Minnesota

8:37 - Natisha Hiedeman with the steal and the shot, 36-33 Lynx

1ST PERIOD

0:00 - 31-29 Vegas

1:44 - Kate Martin sinks the bucket, 26-19 Aces

4:02 - Bridget Carleton with the jumper for the Lynx to take the lead, 14-13 Minnesota

7:18 - Kelsey Plum with the triple to give the Aces an 8-point lead, 10-2 Vegas

PREVIEW

The Las Vegas Aces are back at Michelob ULTRA Arena to host the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night with the hope to not only get a win, but also come back from losing their last two matches against Seattle and Los Angeles.

The Lynx are ranked first in the western conference with an 8-3 record while the Aces are third in the west at 5-4.

Though the Aces are coming off of a couple of losses, star center A'ja Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to average at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists through her last nine-games on Sunday.

Wilson was announced as a member of the 2024 USA women's National Team this week as well along with Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

The Aces and the Lynx tip off at 7 p.m.