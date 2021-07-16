Watch
Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage announces her withdrawal from Tokyo Olympics

Las Vegas Aces and Australia women's national basketball team member Liz Camabage has taken to her social media accounts to announce she is withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics.
Posted at 10:37 PM, Jul 15, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces and Australia women's national basketball team member Liz Camabage has taken to her social media accounts to announce she is withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics.

"I know myself, and I know I can't be the Liz everyone deserves to see compete for the Opals. Not right now at least," Cambage wrote in the statement.

She said the Olympics "bubble" that will be similar to the WNBA "Wubble" from the 2020 season with no friends, no family, and no fans was "honestly terrifying for me."

Cambage was courtside as a reserve player for Team WNBA at the WNBA All-Star Game held in Las Vegas on July 14.

Are you experiencing issues with mental health? Here are some resources in Southern Nevada:

  • Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services: East Las Vegas Clinic - (702) 486-6400
  • H.O.P.E. Counseling Services - (702) 437-4673
  • Nevada Mental Health

