Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum kicks off 'Mystery Millions' event at 54th Annual World Series of Poker

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces all-star guard Kelsey Plum hosted Wednesday's ceremonial Shuffle Up & Deal for the $1,000 buy-in Mystery Millions event, the first marquee event of the summer ahead of the World Series of Poker.

The WNBA champion visited Horseshoe and Paris Las Vegas to kick off the event and unveil the prestigious WSOP bracelets that players can win during the series.

"Today, Plum helped set the tone for what is expected to be the biggest and best WSOP yet," the release reads. "Plum returned to the WSOP floor later in the afternoon to compete in the Mystery Millions event."

"I’m honored to play a role in the first marquee event of the 2023 World Series of Poker and unveil the iconic WSOP bracelet, one of the most prestigious trophies in sports,” said Plum. “This tournament holds a special place in our city and should set new records this year awarding more championship hardware. Let the cards fly and good luck to all the players!"

“Kelsey knows a thing or two about championship hardware, so it was a fitting choice to have her unveil this year’s WSOP gold bracelets,” said World Series of Poker Executive Director Ty Stewart. “We are thrilled to have one of Vegas’ brightest stars be a willing rookie at today’s event. That’s the great thing about the WSOP, you don’t have to be a poker ‘Ace’ to enter, you’ll fit right in with thousands of first-time players.”

The full 2023 WSOP schedule, including a booking link for discounted participant hotel rates, can be found on WSOP.com. Players should follow @WSOP on Twitter or IG or check WSOP.com for event news and updates. For the full 2023 WSOP Media Kit, click here.