Las Vegas Aces Kate Martin becomes fan favorite on draft night

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — While four players were chosen by the Las Vegas Aces in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday, one in particular became a top story line because of being a good teammate.

"I was here to support Caitlin [Clark], but I was hoping to hear my name called and all I wanted was an opportunity and I got it so I'm really excited," Iowa Guard Kate Martin said in an interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe after being picked by the Aces.

Martin was one of a handful of Iowa Women's Basketball players in the seats supporting their superstar teammate, Caitlin Clark, who went first overall to the Indiana Fever. Las Vegas drafted Martin as the 18th overall pick - an easy choice according to Aces General Manager, Natalie Williams.

"She can play the two through four at six feet, she's just a super tough competitor," Williams said to the media after the draft.

Martin and Clark will meet again on Tuesday, July 2 at T-Mobile Arena as the Aces host the Fever at 7 p.m.