Las Vegas Aces hold tryouts for the famous High Roller Dance Team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a large studio in Henderson, these ladies are proving your never too old to pursue your passions.

200 seniors tried out for the High Rollers, and today the the remaining 40 are hoping to earn a spot on the High Roller Dance Team.

Donna Ogelsby, a High Roller from last year and a former Raiders cheerleader says she has been dancing all her life, and didn't want to stop now.

"I want to let people know that just because I'm not 20 anymore, I can still have a passion for something and do it, and accomplish it, and follow it through, and have a great time doing it," Ogelsby said,

Tiphanie McNiff, the head coach of the High Rollers, is also the director of the Raiderettes.

She says even though she's known the contestants for a short time, she's already felt motivated by them.

"It's very inspiring and I hope to be like them and just never give up on my dreams and it doesn't matter how old you are, you can do whatever your heart desires," McNiff said.

Marnie Capurro, who also made the team last year, says she loves performing, but loves the bonds she makes just as much.

"Getting back in with the sisterhood," Capurro said. "So, we had 20 amazing girls and not only are we dancing, but we're coming together as a sisterhood...positively, I mean the WNBA and Aces are amazing that way."