Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon tapped as ESPN NBA analyst for 2022-23 season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Becky Hammon, head coach of the reigning WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces, will join ESPN's team of NBA analysts for the 2022-23 season, the network announced on Wednesday.

ESPN says Hammon will contribute to "pillar" shows including "Get Up," "First Take," "SportsCenter," and "NBA Today."

Hammon led the Aces to championship victory in her first year as head coach after leaving the NBA's San Antonio Spurs. She was named Coach of the Year in 2022 and "is a pioneer in every sense of the word," said David Roberts, ESPN's head of NBA and Studio Production.

"I am very excited to contribute to ESPN's coverage of the NBA this season," Hammon stated in the prepared news release. "It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN's talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much."

Hammon is expected to make her ESPN debut in December.