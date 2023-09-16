Las Vegas Aces getting ready for Game Two against the Chicago Sky

TINA NGUYEN: This is the time of the year that everybody plays for. This is a fifth straight playoff appearance for Las Vegas. What does it mean to get the chance to play in the postseason?

CHELSEA GRAY: Yeah. You can never take these moments for granted. There's a lot of people that don't have the opportunity to compete for a championship, let alone make the playoffs. You got to take it in stride and really enjoy the moment and just take it game by game.

NGUYEN: You're getting ready to face a Chicago team that's really got nothing to lose. Talk about how dangerous that is and what's their approach heading into Game Two on Sunday.

GRAY: Yeah. I'm sure that's an angry locker room. They didn't put their best for their best foot forward last game so we know they're going to come out swinging and play their best basketball. We just got to be ready for it.

NGUYEN: Lastly, what's the best part about playing with this group that you guys have this season?

GRAY: Having fun competing on a high level and winning games while doing it.

Game Two will be on Channel 13 on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for noon.