Las Vegas Aces get 'steals' in 2024 WNBA Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After the 2024 WNBA Draft, Las Vegas Aces' General Manager, Natalie Williams described this year's class with one word: steals.

"We got steals really, we were super surprised that they were all there and really happy with how our draft went today," Williams said to the media on Monday evening.

Syracuse point guard Dyaisha Fair headlined the Aces' class as the first to go for Las Vegas, followed by Iowa guard Kate Martin, then Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley and lastly Jackson State guard Angel Jackson.

According to wnba.com, training camp across the league begins on Sunday, April 28.