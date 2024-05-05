Las Vegas Aces further solidify roster beyond this season by signing All-Star guard Jackie Young

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — All-Star guard Jackie Young signed a contract extension through 2025 with the Aces on Saturday, the latest move by two-time defending champion Las Vegas to solidify its roster beyond this season.

Point guard Chelsea Gray signed an extension Tuesday that also takes her through the 2025 season. Two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson also is under contract through that year. Kelsey Plum is signed through this year.

Young was second-team all-league selection last season. The year before she was named the WNBA's most improved player. She made the All-Star team the past two seasons, shooting more than 43% from 3-point range each season.

Last season, Young averaged a career-high 12.8 points.

She is one of three No. 1 overall picks on the roster. Wilson and Plum are the others.

“Jackie Young is a force to be reckoned with in the WNBA and one of the most dynamic shooting guards in the world,” Aces general manager Natalie Williams said in a statement. “Signing Jackie to an extension through 2025 was absolutely a priority for us. Watching Jackie’s growth, I believe she could be vying for that MVP title this season.”