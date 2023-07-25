Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark reflects on returning to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark is no stranger to the bright lights of Las Vegas.

"We grew up in North Vegas, in the Torrey Pines area. I went to Fong Elementary, Bonanza High School. We have some roots here," reflected Clark.

Since joining the Aces in the offseason, a 9-year WNBA veteran has played a key role in coming off the bench for Las Vegas. She says getting the opportunity to represent a city she once loved is something she doesn't take for granted.

"That's definitely something I factored into my decision — just having those ties, those family ties. This organization is the San Antonio Stars, that was the organization that drafted me and Becky was my first veteran," said Clark. "All of that stuff combined. I know a lot of people in our league don't get the opportunity to have so I was like this would be pretty cool."

Since the start of her career, Clark has been setting her own records. In college, she led the NCAA in scoring for three years in a row and was drafted in the second round of the 2010 WNBA Draft by the San Antonio Silver Stars.

In 2018, Clark won a championship with Seattle Storm against the Washington Mystics, and then won again in 2020, sweeping the Aces.

Now, as the Aces tie the league for most wins this season with a 21-2 record, Clark believes the Aces are unstoppable this season.

"I've played with a lot of future hall of famers and just being in a spot now where these players are young in their prime and to see what they're able to do, how they operate. It's exciting," explained Clark. "It's a threat from every single position. Literally 1 through 5 when you're out there on the floor, everyone is a threat and it makes the game that much more fun."

The Las Vegas Aces are set to face off with the Chicago Sky on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ESPN.