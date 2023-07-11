Las Vegas Aces face Phoenix Mercury following Plum's 40-point game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phoenix Mercury (4-14, 2-10 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (17-2, 9-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 7 p.m.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -17.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas plays the Phoenix Mercury afterKelsey Plum scored 40 points in the Las Vegas Aces' 113-89 win against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Aces are 9-1 in conference play. Las Vegas is the leader in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up 78.9 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Mercury are 2-10 against conference opponents. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference scoring 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Brittney Griner averaging 11.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Aces won the last meeting 99-79 on June 21. Jackie Young scored 23 points to help lead the Aces to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: A'ja Wilson is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Aces. Plum is averaging 20.8 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Griner is averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 95.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Mercury: 2-8, averaging 75.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Kelsey Plum: out (illness), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.