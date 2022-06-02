Las Vegas Aces continue winning awards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are showing that they are truly one of a kind earning honors left and right.

Wednesday, center Aja Wilson took home the "player of the week" honor.

Wilson has now also locked down the KIA WNBA Western Conference "player of the month" for May.

The 2020 MVP averaged 17 points a game and leads the league in double-doubles.

This is the fourth career player of the month honor for the 3-time all-star.

It doesn't stop there.

Head coach Becky Hammon is the league's "coach of the month" for May.

Hammon became the first coach to win the award in her first month at the helm.

The Aces are currently on a seven-game winning streak heading into Thursday's game against the Connecticut Sun.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.