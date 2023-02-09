Las Vegas Aces being investigated for making 'under-the-table' payment offers to players and free agents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are under investigation for allegedly making "under the table" payment offers to current players and free agents, which would be a violation of the WNBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement.

According to a report from thenexthoops.com, a high level member of the Aces would allegedly call the agent of a current player looking to extend their contract, or a potential signee, and tell them they would receive another call with an offer for a specific amount of money from a pre-selected company, and that the work involved would be negligible.

If true, this would be a loophole around the league's salary cap and be in violation of article XV which states in part that a team cannot enter into an agreement with a sponsor, business partner or third party that agrees to pay compensations in exchange for basketball services.

The Aces had a busy offseason by recently signing Candace Parker and Alysha Clark this offseason, both of which are two-time WNBA champions.

The Aces released a statement on the investigation.

It reads in part quote, "As an organization whose mission is to support and celebrate the tremendously talented women in our league. We take seriously our responsibility to hold ourselves to the highest professional standards."

They went on to add that they are in contact with league investigators and have no further comment at this time.

This is not the only investigation the aces are dealing with. The WNBA says they are also investigating the allegations brought upon by Dearica Hamby after she was traded from the team.

Again, both allegations mentioned are all still under investigation.

The Aces are expected to start the 2023 season on May 20th.